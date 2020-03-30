One Piece Takes a Cue from Naruto with Robin's Own Jutsu

One Piece's Wano Country arc continued through its second act with the latest episode of the anime, and now more fans than ever have been tuning into each new episode. It's a good time to jump into the series too especially if you're a fan of the franchise's wackier elements as the latest episode showed off another facet of Wano's dark underbelly. As Robin made her way into Shogun Orochi's inner circle thanks to her geisha training, she ends up being attacked by his troupe of brightly colored ninja bodyguards named the Orochi Oniwabanshu.

Not only did Episode 926 take a cue from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto with its brightly colored ninja squad and their various skills, Nico Robin herself showed off a fun ninja technique of her own. When it looked like she was struck by the Oniwabanshu's barrage of weaponry, a sly reveal debuted Robin's own take on the Shadow Clone Jutsu. You can see it in action below thanks to @AshitanoGin on Twitter:

Yoichi Mitsui was in charge of animating Robin's encounter with the ninjas in One Piece #926. pic.twitter.com/1bYyKe4GV7 — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) March 29, 2020

While Robin's Devil Fruit power has previously revealed that she could clone parts of her body as such, seeing her put an appropriate "jutsu" name to the technique is part of the fun of the Wano Country arc thus far. Robin hasn't been seen in the anime for quite a while, so moments like this prove why she's such a great member of the Straw Hats too. She's one of the more serious characters in the roster, but she's still got a playful side like the rest of her crew.

As the Straw Hats continue to gather information and the forces necessary to take down Kaido's forces, Robin brought them one step closer by finding out more information (and even getting invited) to Orochi's big banquet that will soon be the target of the rebels' coup. Not only did Robin use a ninja technique, the entire episode was a fun display of her sneaky ninja skills!

What did you think about this injection of Naruto into One Piece's Wano Country arc? Did hearing Robin put a name to her cloning ability remind you of that famous ninja series too? What are you hoping to see from the anime as Wano Country's second act continues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

