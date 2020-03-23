One Piece Just Gave Sanji the Power Up of His Dreams

One Piece's Wano Country arc is continuing to make its way through the second act in the anime, and one of the biggest moments teased from this act was the debut of Sanji's own Raid Suit. After getting it from his estranged Vinsmoke siblings at the end of the Whole Cake Island arc, Sanji finally put it to use in the latest episode of the series. In order to fight against Page One without revealing his identity, Sanji transformed and used the moniker of "Soba Mask." Displaying all kinds of new abilities, one in particular was pretty hilarious.

When Sanji fought against Absalom during the Thriller Bark arc of the series, he lamented how Absalom took the Clear-Clear Fruit power away from him. He's been dreaming of invisibility as a child, and as he realized in the fight against Page One, the Germa 66 technology he despised using actually now lets him become invisible.

After transforming into the new hero of "Soba Mask" in Episode 925 of the series, Sanji unleashes this invisibility power on a whim. As explained by Law (who had been following the Germa 66's comic adventures since he was a child), this was the ability of Germa 66's Stealth Black, who projected the background around him onto the suit to make it appear as if he were invisible.

Sanji then has a hilarious conversation with himself once he realizes what he'll be able to do with this new ability, and imagines all of the bathing beauties he'd be able to spy on. But soon after, he shakes this off and says it'll better help him to protect his "friends." As he does so, he sees huge images of Nami and Robin in his head while the rest of the Straw Hats are hilariously scattered or pushed to the side. They're clearly the last thing on his mind for now.

What kind of shenanigans do you think Sanji will be able to get into now that he has an invisibility suit? Do you think he's going to put it into use as soon as possible since he's been dreaming of this power for so long? How do you think Nami will react to finding out Sanji can sneak up on her whenever he wants to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

