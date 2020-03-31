Sentai Filmworks Licenses My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Final Season for English Release

The new wave of anime coming as part of the Spring 2020 season will be here in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and it's a season with huge premieres and comebacks. In fact it seems to be dominated by the comebacks from new seasons fans have been waiting years for, and that's especially true for the return of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. With the second season of the anime coming to an end on a major cliffhanger, there has been quite a long wait since it wrapped back in 2015.

The third season of the anime will be making its official debut April 9th in Japan, and luckily it's finally been confirmed for a release outside of Japan too! Sentai Filmworks has announced that they have nabbed the exclusive English language rights for the third season, now titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax.

Sentai Filmworks announced that the third season of the series will be available for streaming and physical home video release at a later date. Although it doesn't confirm where it will be streaming (considering the first two seasons are currently available on with multiple services), this at least confirms fans will soon need to tune into Sentai Filmworks' HIDIVE streaming service when the new season debuts.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will feature a returning staff and cast as it will officially bring the anime to an end following the end of the Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected original light novel series last year. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the final season as such:

"Based upon the light novels of Wataru Watari, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU returns with the series’ long-awaited conclusion and resolution to the nail-biting cliffhanger ending of season 2! But the messy emotions of Hachiman, Yukino and Yui won’t be easily expressed, and as the members of the Service Club band together to host a school prom, they will have to put their feelings into words and truly learn to understand each other at long last… if the Service Club can even stay afloat, that is!"

Are you excited for the upcoming premiere of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's third season after all this time? How do you think that major Season 2 cliffhanger will be resolve? How do you think it all will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Sentai Filmworks

