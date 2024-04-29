My Hero Academia Recap Finale Teases Season Seven's First Showdown

My Hero Academia: Memories has rounded out the final of its planned recap episodes, and with it has shared a new look setting up the first major fight going down in Season 7 of the anime! My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the highly anticipated premieres fans have still been waiting to see in action, and the anime made its return this month with four special episodes getting fans back up to date with everything important that happened in the first six seasons of the anime. Now that Season 7's premiere is finally at hand, it's time for the new material to begin in full.

My Hero Academia Season 6 ended with Japan completely in ruin and All Might asking other countries' heroes for help against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. While the other countries refused to send any of their heroes to help to keep their defenses strong, it was teased that one of America's major heroes was going to making their move any way and would be fighting very soon. With Season 7 premiering next week, the final recap episode leading into the premiere shared a new tease of Star and Stripe's fight against Tomura Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date

My Hero Academia: Memories sees Deku ushering back to the present day with Star and Stripe quickly flying through the air in order to take on Shigaraki in direct violation of the United States government. As America's number one hero, she's plenty strong and will make for a major fight to help usher in everything we're going to see in the new season. My Hero Academia's Season 7 premiere will debut on Saturday, May 4th in Japan and will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu shortly after.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 (which could end being listed as an "Episode 5" following the four My Hero Academia: Memories recap specials) is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "All Might put out a request to heroes around the world to be temporarily dispatched to Japan. Ignoring the heads of state who were reluctant to send anyone, one hero boldly took action. America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. America's number one even has a different art style."