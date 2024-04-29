One Piece Sets Up Another Big Fight for Nico Robin

One Piece is now in the midst of all out chaos with the Egghead Arc, and the newest chapter of the manga is setting up another big fight for Nico Robin as a big target is put on her back once again. One Piece has seen the Egghead Arc go up in absolute flames as the Five Elders have made their move and have started to unleash all of their demonic powers in order to be sure that Dr. Vegapunk's message doesn't get out to the rest of the world. But in all of the chaos, another major target of theirs has caught their attention.

One Piece's latest chapters have seen Luffy and the Straw Hats trying to escape the Future Island laboratory while trying to reunite with one another on the Frontier Dome. But that's been easier said than done as the Five Elders have been using their demonic forms across the island and continues to keep them all separated. As Saturn makes his way into the borders of the Frontier Dome where the Straw Hats are, he spots Robin and now she's in danger once again as Ohara's final survivor.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Nico Robin's In Trouble Again

One Piece has previously established that the Five Elders are seeking Robin specifically as she's likely the only one who can decode the final Poneglyphs, and is thus one of the most important pieces in the entire One Piece world puzzle. With the Five Elders also seeking to eliminate Dr. Vegapunk thanks to everything he's learned during his research into the past, Robin ends up recognizing Saturn's voice as the one who killed the people of Ohara all those years ago.

One Piece Chapter 1113 brings the two together for a sudden and frightening reunion as Saturn spots her right away. Nami notices this immediately and shouts out that the Straw Hats must protect Robin, and thus she, Chopper, Usopp, and Brook all step in to stop Saturn's assault by any means necessary. Robin's going to get caught up in all of the chaos here, but the Straw Hats are definitely not going to let anything happen to their crew mate. It's just a matter of whether or not they can hold off Saturn for long enough to keep that from happening as the rest of the Egghead island falls apart at the seams.