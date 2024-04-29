Crunchyroll Announces 2024 Ani-May Plans

Crunchyroll has announced their plans for the second annual Ani-May celebration for 2024! With the Spring 2024 anime season now in full force and the final new anime releases making their premiere next month, Crunchyroll is going all out with a celebration to have plans across retail, digital and streaming platforms. Crunchyroll will be offering special merchandise and activations at Hot Topic in the United States, Riachuelo in Brazil, and exclusive retail activations in EMEA among many others. This will include special merchandise featuring some of the biggest anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, Spy x Family and more.

Some of the special merchandise offered will include shout outs to the likes of Black Butler, Tokyo Ghoul, Chainsaw Man, Solo Leveling, Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu!, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8 and many other franchises with a variety of selections across major retailers around the world. There will also be select anime streaming for free (with ads) throughout the month of May to keep the celebration going with Crunchyroll's platform. Crunchyroll teases Any-May 2024's offerings in the United States as such:

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll Celebrates Any-May 2024

Specialty retailer Hot Topic will celebrate Ani-May across its stores in the United States and Canada, and online at hottopic.com, with month-long activations and special promotions, including exclusive anime merchandise, a limited edition Crunchyroll-Hime sticker gift with anime purchase (available in stores only and while supplies last), and exciting Discord programming hosted by @TheAnimeMen. Fans can sign up at hottopic.com/discord for Hot Topic emails and access to Hot Topic Discord for watch-a-longs, AMAs, and exclusive giveaways.

Barnes & Noble stores in the US will feature an Ani-May sale on select Anime DVD/Blu-Ray titles both online and in stores across the country.

The Crunchyroll Store will also be holding special sales throughout the month of May such as a home video sale from May 1st through the 14th, and special themed themed weeks based on the following:

May 1 – Chainsaw Man

May 8 – Kaiju No. 8 & Solo-Leveling

May 22 – Dragon Ball Super

May 29 – JUJUTSU KAISEN

And beginning on May 1st, there will be 20 anime series streaming for free with ads including hits such as Chainsaw Man, Haikyu!!, Solo Leveling, Cowboy Bebop, Dr. STONE, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Soul Eater, VINLAND SAGA, Yu Yu Hakusho, and more. You can find out more with Crunchyroll to check on potential regional specific restrictions and offerings for Ani-May 2024.