The Seven Deadly Sins Teases Diane and King's Kid

The Seven Deadly Sins has come to an end, and fans are taking in the final chapter's fallout. After eight years, the fantastical series came to a close as fans were welcomed back into the Kingdom of Liones. It didn't take long before fans were introduced to the story's next generation, and it was there they learned another favorite couple has had a kid of their own.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for the final chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins. Please proceed with caution:

For those who have caught up on chapter 346, The Seven Deadly Sins went all out with the finale. It follows the Kingdom of Liones' prince who happens to look just like Meliodas and Elizabeth. It turns out the pair had a kid as many expected them to, and Tristan is getting ready for the Seven Deadly Sins to arrive.

However, this child is not the one which fans were a bit surprised by. Meliodas and Elizabeth were destined to be together, but the romance between Diane and King was in the air. But it turns out the pair managed to work out their differences to get engaged. It turns out the Sins have a kid of their own, and fans are dying to meet the cutie.

There is no word on what this kid looks like or how old they are. Diane simply remarks to King that Tristan is super cute but not a cute. Her fiancé admits that might be true but the fairy is quick to say Tristan is nowhere cute as their kid. Now, fans are left to imagine what this unnamed child looks like and which parents they take after the most.

Of course, there is a chance this child will pop up in the series before long. It has already been confirmed that a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins is in the work. The new series will follow Tristan as he undertakes his own adventure, so fans think there is a good chance Diane and King's kid will join the prince on his own quest.

