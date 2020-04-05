The Seven Deadly Sins Has Ended and Fans Are Plenty Emotional

The Seven Deadly Sins debuted less than a decade ago, but the end has already come for its heroes. The fantastical series closed its manga the other week with its final chapter, and fans are starting to flood the Internet with their reactions as they begin realizing there's no new chapters on the way.

For those who do not know, The Seven Deadly Sins came to an abrupt halt not that long ago. Chapter 346 marks the series' end, and it was published under Kodansha Comics' magazine.

The chapter had plenty to explore given it is the final one for the series, and it gave fans hope for the future. To start, audiences learned rather quickly that Meliodas and Elizabeth have a kid in this final chapter. Tristan turns out to be seven shades of adorable, leaving fans curious whether the planned follow-ups to The Seven Deadly Sins will include him.

You can find a slew of reactions below concerning the final chapter, and it seems most fans are satisfied with the ending. A few admittedly hold grudges against the series as its final arcs were on the lackluster side. Still, the finale did its best to bring out the best parts of The Seven Deadly Sins, and readers are happy to have gotten such a farewell in the end.

