Quarantine Cosplay Is Trending As Anime Fans Share Their Creations

By Evan Valentine

With many currently under quarantine in an effort to "flatten the curve" of the Corona Virus pandemic, many have taken to social media in order to share some of the fan art and Cosplay that they have created while stuck inside. With Cosplay allowing fans to recreate their favorite anime characters using their own bodies as the "canvass", there is no short supply of examples of various franchises having dedicated fans bringing some of their biggest characters to life!

With examples taken from popular series such as My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Beastars, and Demon Slayer to name a few, it definitely shows that the medium of anime has some of the most creative fans in the business today!

