Attack On Titan Star Cancels Convention Appearance Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Corona Virus is cancelling a number of events in the world of anime and beyond, and it seems as if the latest "victim" of the outbreak come in the form of one of the stars of the popular anime franchise of Attack On Titan! The Japanese voice of Eren Jaeger, Yuki Kaji, as well as producer Kensuke Tateishi, have announced that they will be unable to attend the upcoming Anime Festival 2020 held in Australia due to Japan's policies.

Several anime events have been canceled, such as the upcoming Anime Japan 2020 event later this month, thanks in part to Corona, with even numerous anime series being postponed in an effort to contain the spread of the outbreak. So big has the spread been that there have even been discussions of postponing or cancelling the upcoming Summer Olympics that will be held in Japan later this summer, which also has a number of anime centric events and creations that are tied into it.

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the update regarding Eren Jaeger's voice actor and the Attack On Titan producer that they will be unable to visit Australia for the upcoming Anime Festival 2020, though hopefully they will be able to share any updates they would be discussing with regards to the finale of the series:

Yūki Kaji (Eren) & Kensuke Tateishi (Attack on Titan Producer) will be unable to attend Australia's Anime Festival 2020 Attack on Titan Special Event on March 8th due to polices in relation to Coronavirus in Japan.https://t.co/q96zFMkaTA — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 3, 2020

Attack On Titan will be returning for its fourth and final season of the anime later this year, with the manga continuing the story of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps as they attempt to save their people against the onslaught of the nation of Marley. Without going into spoilers, the recent chapters of the manga have changed the power balance of the series to an insane degree, making the Survey Corps' ultimate goal that much harder to not only accomplish, but to ascertain!

What do you think of the news that the Attack On Titan creatives will be unable to make the upcoming Anime Festival in Australia? What has been the biggest blow to anime as a result of the Corona Virus so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Attack On Titan!

