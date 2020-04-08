Anime

Quarantine Cosplay Is Trending As Anime Fans Share Their Creations

With many currently under quarantine in an effort to ‘flatten the curve’ of the Corona Virus […]

By

With many currently under quarantine in an effort to “flatten the curve” of the Corona Virus pandemic, many have taken to social media in order to share some of the fan art and Cosplay that they have created while stuck inside. With Cosplay allowing fans to recreate their favorite anime characters using their own bodies as the “canvass”, there is no short supply of examples of various franchises having dedicated fans bringing some of their biggest characters to life!

With examples taken from popular series such as My Hero Academia, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Beastars, and Demon Slayer to name a few, it definitely shows that the medium of anime has some of the most creative fans in the business today!

Beastars Represent

Plus Ultra

Quarantine Kakyoin

Time To Slay Some Demons

View this post on Instagram

Mother Spider Demon from Demon Slayer is our entry for day 7 of the #closetcosplaychallengerccc that @rosecitycc is doing! – anime and video games! The kimono was one a friend sent me that I turned inside out, the collar was a scarf I pinned to the kimono, the obi was a scrap of fabric. For my accessories I made the teal beads from foam balls I had and the tassel is a cat toy, lol. Eyebrows were cut from fur I had. Contacts were from a scorpion cosplay. Finally for the webbing we attached nylon cord to fake nails and scraps of cardboard that the kids held off to the side while Sean took pics 🙂 #demonslayer #spiderdemon #spiderdemoncosplay #motherspiderdemon #closetcosplay #familycosplay #photographyhacks #cosplaydiy #demonslayercosplay #pnwcosplay #rosecitycomiccon #rccc #cosplaychallenge #motherspiderdemoncosplay #spidermothercosplay #cosplayathome #quarantinecosplay #demon #animedemon #animecosplay #cosplaycraft #cosplayhacks #kimetsunoyaiba #kimetsunoyaibacosplay #unconventionalmaterials #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplayphotography #kimonocosplay #kimono

A post shared by @ kazokucosplayandcraft on

Dabi Continues To Make The News

To The Top

View this post on Instagram

“You’re amazing even though you’re so small”-reporter “I’m just amazing, period.” -Korai Hoshiumi 🏐 Dude, I vibe with this guy so hard 😂 I was pretty much always the shortest person in every sport I did and I hated it when anyone remarked about something awesome I could do even though I was small, like no dude, I’m just awesome, period. 😂 I hope we get to see more of him in Season 5!!!! 🏐 I was also super happy to find a character with a mouth as large as mine and I had a ton of fun with his facial expressions 😅make sure to swipe to the last photo 😜 🏐 #haikyucosplay #haikyuucosplay #koraihoshiumi #kōraihoshiumi #kōraihoshiumiedit #koraihoshiumicosplay #haikyuulittlegiant #littlegiant #volleyballcosplay #charactervscosplay #cosplayvscharacter #quarantinecosplay #haikyuutothetop #haikyuutothetopcosplay

A post shared by Allie (@shehersir_cosplay) on

Pika Pika!

View this post on Instagram

WHO AM IIIIIIII?? • • ✨HINT TIME✨ we’re gonna go connection, as i’m hoping the who stands out. connection to Polly’s Bubbles: 💛🤲🐤🐱🐥🌼🌕⭐️☀️🍋🍌🧀🏵🏖🌅🧽🛎📒💛 • • • • • RECAP: polly & i challenged each other to a little contest to keep our creative energy flowing… think free association, but with television characters!! check out @pollymorphcosplay ‘s page tomorrow for their response lewk 👀. it’s gonna be a regular GUESS WHO 👏🏽 • • • #MoiraMakesBelieve #PollyMorphCosplay #CosplayContest #ClosetCosplay #CosTest #AmateurMUA #StayHome #SocialDistancingTogether #QuaranCosChallenge #QuarantineCosplay

A post shared by Mackenzie Moira | enCRAFTress (@moiramakesbelieve) on

Full Metal Quarantine

