Quarantine Cosplay Is Trending As Anime Fans Share Their Creations

With many currently under quarantine in an effort to “flatten the curve” of the Corona Virus pandemic, many have taken to social media in order to share some of the fan art and Cosplay that they have created while stuck inside. With Cosplay allowing fans to recreate their favorite anime characters using their own bodies as the “canvass”, there is no short supply of examples of various franchises having dedicated fans bringing some of their biggest characters to life!
With examples taken from popular series such as My Hero Academia, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Beastars, and Demon Slayer to name a few, it definitely shows that the medium of anime has some of the most creative fans in the business today!
Beastars Represent
STOP WHAT YOURE DOING AND WATCH BEASTARS ON NETFLIX RN! So you can stan Haru all 2020 🙌🏾💕 – please comment your thoughts on Haru – all opinions welcomed 🥰 – – – – – – #haru #harucosplay #cosplay #beastars #netflix #beastarscosplay #legoshi #poccosplay #torontocosplayer #quarantinecosplay #closetcosplay #costest
Plus Ultra
The deeper the darkness the more dazzling the light shines . . . . Costume: Amazon, modified by me. Contacts: @ohmykitty4u cosplay vivid green Wig, makeup, and mask by me. Photo and editing by me.. . . . . . . . #myheroacademia #bokuno #bokunoheroacademia #deku #izukumidoriya #Midoriya #izuku #ua #herodeku #hero #hope #oneforall #herosrising #gobeyond #plusultra #dekucosplay #myheroacademiacosplay #herodekucosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #photoshoot #cosplayphotography #thegreatpretender #selfshoot #homeshoot #stayhome #quarantine #quarantinecosplay #quarantinephotoshoot
Quarantine Kakyoin
You know it’s a Jojo cosplay when you’re drawing a six pack on your forehead 😂😂😂🍒🍒🍒 #noriakikakyoin #kakyoincosplay #jjba #stardustcrusaders #jojocosplay #rerorerorerorerorerorerorero #quarantinecosplay #jotakak #caejose #jonadio #josuyasu #giomis #battletendency #phantomblood #diamondisunbreakable #ventoaureo
Time To Slay Some Demons
Mother Spider Demon from Demon Slayer is our entry for day 7 of the #closetcosplaychallengerccc that @rosecitycc is doing! – anime and video games! The kimono was one a friend sent me that I turned inside out, the collar was a scarf I pinned to the kimono, the obi was a scrap of fabric. For my accessories I made the teal beads from foam balls I had and the tassel is a cat toy, lol. Eyebrows were cut from fur I had. Contacts were from a scorpion cosplay. Finally for the webbing we attached nylon cord to fake nails and scraps of cardboard that the kids held off to the side while Sean took pics 🙂 #demonslayer #spiderdemon #spiderdemoncosplay #motherspiderdemon #closetcosplay #familycosplay #photographyhacks #cosplaydiy #demonslayercosplay #pnwcosplay #rosecitycomiccon #rccc #cosplaychallenge #motherspiderdemoncosplay #spidermothercosplay #cosplayathome #quarantinecosplay #demon #animedemon #animecosplay #cosplaycraft #cosplayhacks #kimetsunoyaiba #kimetsunoyaibacosplay #unconventionalmaterials #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplayphotography #kimonocosplay #kimono
Dabi Continues To Make The News
Dabi from My Hero Academia. Quarantine casual Cosplay. Edit: @smita775 #bokunoheroacademia #dabi #dabibokunohero #dabibokunoheroacademia #dabicosplay #myheroacademia #casualcosplay #makeuprevolutionlondon #makeup #cosplaygirls #cosplayindia #cosplaymakeup #indiancosplayer #indiancosplaycommunity #makeupvibes #quarantinecosplay #makeupsavvy #indiancosplaycomunity
To The Top
“You’re amazing even though you’re so small”-reporter “I’m just amazing, period.” -Korai Hoshiumi 🏐 Dude, I vibe with this guy so hard 😂 I was pretty much always the shortest person in every sport I did and I hated it when anyone remarked about something awesome I could do even though I was small, like no dude, I’m just awesome, period. 😂 I hope we get to see more of him in Season 5!!!! 🏐 I was also super happy to find a character with a mouth as large as mine and I had a ton of fun with his facial expressions 😅make sure to swipe to the last photo 😜 🏐 #haikyucosplay #haikyuucosplay #koraihoshiumi #kōraihoshiumi #kōraihoshiumiedit #koraihoshiumicosplay #haikyuulittlegiant #littlegiant #volleyballcosplay #charactervscosplay #cosplayvscharacter #quarantinecosplay #haikyuutothetop #haikyuutothetopcosplay
Pika Pika!
WHO AM IIIIIIII?? • • ✨HINT TIME✨ we’re gonna go connection, as i’m hoping the who stands out. connection to Polly’s Bubbles: 💛🤲🐤🐱🐥🌼🌕⭐️☀️🍋🍌🧀🏵🏖🌅🧽🛎📒💛 • • • • • RECAP: polly & i challenged each other to a little contest to keep our creative energy flowing… think free association, but with television characters!! check out @pollymorphcosplay ‘s page tomorrow for their response lewk 👀. it’s gonna be a regular GUESS WHO 👏🏽 • • • #MoiraMakesBelieve #PollyMorphCosplay #CosplayContest #ClosetCosplay #CosTest #AmateurMUA #StayHome #SocialDistancingTogether #QuaranCosChallenge #QuarantineCosplay
Full Metal Quarantine
Two words: Tiny. Miniskirts. Decided to enter the @animenyc closet cosplay contest and it was so much fun. Yeah #fullmetalalchemist is quite ambitious decision but I work with what I got. Denim, an unruly old wig, and my graduation honor cord, oh boy… I ended up attaching a shirt to the pants to create the skirt like thing in the uniform and added a matching jacket on top. Hope you enjoy this break in my usual content and my chaotic energy in these photos. #closetcosplaycontestanimenyc #roymustang #roymustangcosplay #fullmetalalchemistcosplay #closetcosplay #cosplay #quarantinecosplay #ClosetCosplayContestAnimeNYC