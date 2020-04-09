Anime Fans Enter the Six Fan Arts Challenge With Dazzling Fan Art

During this time of quarantine to help "flatten the curve" of COVID-19, anime fans with creative skills have gathered in a number of different ways, with the latest being artists in the community joining the "Six Fan Arts Challenge". The challenge asks artist of both anime and pop culture to show off their skills by taking six characters of their choice and drawing them within different panels, sharing them on social media for the world to see. We wanted to take the opportunity to share some of these amazing works and show how the anime community can come together when it comes to inspiring fans during tough times!

From Dragon Ball Z to My Hero Academia to Demon Slayer, there are plenty of different franchises represented here and stunningly brought to life by the fan art community!