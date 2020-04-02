Japan Releases Coronavirus Manga to Educate Public About the Novel Virus

The world of anime, much like nearly every other industry in the world today, has been impacted by the Corona Virus pandemic sweeping the globe, but Japan is looking to keep their citizens in the know by creating a mange that informs them about the virus itself as well as what folks can do to combat it. Social distancing, washing one's hands, and avoiding public gatherings in public places are just a few of the "tips and tricks" that are given in this manga for Japanese citizens to review. Japan has given its citizens an ingenious method of staying safe during this uncertain time!

Throughout the medium of anime, a number of conventions and major events have either been postponed or outright canceled in order to "flatten the curve" of the virus, with the likes of Anime Japan and Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Card tournaments being "victims" of the pandemic. On top of this, a number of anime series were delayed thanks in part to the virus as staff attempted to figure out the best way to continue their jobs in producing anime while also making sure to help stop the spread of Corona.

The Official Twitter Account of the Prime Minister's Office of Japan shared the manga that details a number of the Japanese governments tips in terms of "flattening the curve" of the Corona Virus pandemic that will hopefully help in bringing down the number of folks worldwide who contract it:

#COVID19 update: The experts on the novel #coronavirus stress the need to avoid three overlapping conditions. The “Three Cs” are: closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings. https://t.co/YYg68WBsxo (please follow the guidelines for the public use of this poster.) pic.twitter.com/dON2CasDAE — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 29, 2020

Anime of course isn't the only major entertainment industry that has been hobbled thanks to the pandemic, with Hollywood having to delay a number of different films to either later this year, or in the case of many of Sony Pictures' films such as Morbius and Ghostbusters Afterlife, move them completely to 2021. We'll be sure to share any new developments in the world of anime and entertainment in general when it comes to the affects of the Corona Virus.

Do you think this is an effective method of filling in folks on how to combat the pandemic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

