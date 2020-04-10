Quarantine Watch Party Gets More Guests For Dragon Ball Super: Broly

On Friday night, the Quarantine Watch Party will return with a special event for anime fans. ComicBook.com's Megan Peters will play host to a Dragon Ball Super: Broly event with several special guests, including Christopher Sabat. Sabat is not coming alone, though. Friday's Quarantine Watch Party is about to go Super Saiyan. Joining the Party as of Friday after noon are Sean Schemmel, Sonny Strait, Chrstopher Ayres, and more than one surprise cast member. To find out who the surprise cast members from Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be, you will have to be following the #QuarantineWatchParty and #Broly hashtags on Twitter when the event kicks off at 9pm ET! Also, you might want to be following Peters as she breaks down the film with the cast!

Sabat is well known among Dragon Ball fans but especially for his work as the voice of Vegeta. Schemmel is best known for voicing Goku and Strait lends his voice for Bardock in Broly. Ayres perform the voice of Frieza. The cast and their surprise friends will be on Twitter throughout the Quarantine Watch Party, sharing live commentary, behind the scenes info, and other intel from the experience making Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The event begins at 9pm ET on Friday night, so Dragon Ball fans should be all set and ready to press play, because you never know who else might pop into the Quarantine Watch Party.

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Friday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Dragon Ball Super: Broly -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a stream from Hulu where it is available now. Then, Party-goers take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #Broly with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

The past two weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn played host to an event which spawned a Worldwide trend on Twitter. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Bloodshot director Dave Wilson and stars Sam Heughan and Lamorne Morris, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, Ant-Man stars David Dastmalchian and Abby Ryder Fortson, and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans have all played host to their own respective Quarantine Watch Party events. This is because the Quarantine Watch Party family has been so enthusiastic and engaged across social media!

Don't forget to press play at 9pm ET on your copy of Dragon Ball Super: Broly at 9pm ET and immediately join the Party by using the proper hashtags on Twitter and Instagram!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.