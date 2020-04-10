My Hero Academia Reveals Hawks' Shocking Savior

✖

The war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing with the latest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, and the first official blood has been shed with the surprising death of a fan favorite villain at the even more surprising hands of a hero. As Hawks brought on the first real kill of the war, he is now contending with Dabi who is also surprising in his reaction to the death of one of his former League of Villains comrades. In an eye for an eye type of way, he's out for Hawks' blood now.

As Hawks is pinned down by Dabi's fiery abilities in Chapter 267, Dabi continues to taunt him alongside all of the burn damage he inflicts on Hawks' body. This results in a huge explosion that Fumikage Tokoyami manages to notice while on the outside, and although he's being carried away from the battle by the pro hero Fat Gum Tokoyami ends the chapter on a major cliffhanger by swooping in to save Hawks at the last minute.

The raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's base already made use of Tokoyami's abilities as he used Dark Shadow to power through a tunnel full of charging villains, but it seems like this won't be the end of his time in the war as he flew back in to save Hawks from Dabi. As Dabi was about to deal what seemed to be a fatal blow, Tokoyami knocked the villain back and now stands in between him and Hawks.

Following Tokoyami's internship and work study under Hawks, the young hero had developed quite a respect for his pro hero mentor. He's been tight lipped as to how he feels about his mentor's mysterious missions, but in this moment he shows how much he cares for the hero who helped him fly. But now this is a terrible situation for Tokoyami as his Dark Shadow is definitely not a good match against Dabi's flames.

With the number of characters currently in play with this war, someone might be along to help Tokoyami and Hawks soon. But with death now officially on the table in this battle, there's definitely a fear for what could happen. What do you think? Can Tokoyami manage to save Hawks from Dabi before it's too late? Will Hawks end up sacrificing himself to save the young hero? Will Dabi kill them both? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.