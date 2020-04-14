Dragon Ball Cosplay Goes Berserk Thanks to Femme Broly

✖

Dragon Ball fans are versed in the way of cosplay, and it doesn't take long to find some of thee fandom's best cosplayers. From spot-on replicas to more extravagant looks, the Dragon Ball fandom has every sort of cosplay, and one fan is wowing the Internet with their perfect femme take on Broly.

As you can see below, the cosplay comes from LadySorrow68 over on Instagram. The fan chose to do a genderbent take on Broly, and the famed Legendary Super Saiyan has never looked so good.

The cosplay is a one-to-one recreation of Broly from his canon outing in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The character rose to fame decades ago with Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan, but he got a total makeover in couple years back. The Saiyan was brought into the canon, and this new take on Broly is the one which got gender bent.

You can check out the cosplay detail by detail above, and it is hard to fault. The Saiyan armor which Broly wears is the right shades of black and green. The outfit is cropped just enough to show skin, and the rest of thee outfit is brought to life with purple shorts and a lime-green pelt skirt. When you add some arm cuffs, the Broly look comes together, and that doesn't even include its perfectly styled wig. Even Goku would be impressed by this hair piece, so you know we are.

With Broly back in the Dragon Ball mainstream, fans are looking to the Saiyans for more and more cosplay ideas. LadySorrow68 nailed theirs without a doubt, and if you are a fan, then you can look forward to the cosplayer stepping out in this look at a convention soon rather than later.

What do you make of this femme take on Broly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

