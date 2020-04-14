My Hero Academia Star Stunned After Fans Turn Him into Hawks

✖

My Hero Academia's anime might be gearing up for the future fifth season of the series, but fans all over are still thinking about that big finale. The final episodes of the fourth season began the first steps of the Pro Hero arc and saw Endeavor take on a major new challenge as he steps into the role of the number one hero officially. But with this, fans also finally got to see the fan favorite pro hero Hawks, who manga fans have been waiting to see animated ever since he made his first appearance years ago.

This has been especially true after Hawks briefly made an appearance in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and fans of the English dub have especially anxious to see what's next for the hero after it was announced that Zeno Robinson would be the official voice behind the hero in the dub. Robinson has never been shy about showing his love for anime, and now fans have responded in kind.

@captorvatiing shared a slick makeover for Hawks inspired by Robinson himself, and Robinson took to Twitter to share his appreciation and awe for the work. Now that he's a part of the manga, now it's just a matter of waiting for the final episodes of the English dub to premiere for the fourth season to hear more of Robinson in action!

WOWWWWWWW!!!! WOWOWOW WHOA YOOO IT LOOKS SOOOO GOOOODDD 😭😭😭😭 😩🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

I’m in a manga!!! https://t.co/FiZJnaKAqs — Wing Hero: Zeno Robinson (@childishgamzeno) April 8, 2020

Thankfully Funimation has figured out a way to continue progress on the SimulDub release of My Hero Academia as the cast and staff works to make it happen from their respective homes. The English dub resumed with a new episode this past Sunday, and that means we're one step closer to Hawks' official dub debut!

What do you think of this slick makeover for My Hero Academia's Hawks? What did you think of Hawks' big anime debut in Heroes Rising? Are you excited to experience Robinson's performance as Hawks when My Hero Academia's English dub production continues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.