Rick and Morty Season 4B Episode Titles Revealed
The final episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4 are on the way. Now we know what the titles of those episodes will be. The episode titles were revealed on Twitter with loglines teasing some of the weirdness that Rick and Morty's fans undoubtedly expect from the final episode of the season. Keep reading to see for yourself. It all starts with the midseason premiere episode "Never Ricking Morty," coming to Adult Swim on May 3rd. This should be the end to such long waits between episodes. Series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have said that their new deal with Adult Swim should ensure that there aren't long waits between seasons of Rick and Morty as there have been in previous years.
"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.
"Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, 'These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?' And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late."
Here are the episode titles:
Promortyus
I just got word that the title of one of @RickandMorty’s new episodes is “Promortyus”.
The official logline: “Get off my face broh”.
You can watch new episodes of Rick and Morty once it premieres on Sunday May 3 at 11:30 PM on [adult swim]. Get hyped! pic.twitter.com/cCwIEsRhik— The Dan The Man Show (@DanManShow) April 13, 2020
Never Ricking Morty
We can exclusively reveal the title of @RickandMorty's midseason premiere episode: “Never Ricking Morty,” debuting on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30pm ET/PT.
So, uh... what are Rick and Morty up to in this episode? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/r8yYkqFZyg— IGN (@IGN) April 13, 2020
Childrick of Mort
Time to get ready for some rick and morty! Starting May 3rd! 😝#rickAndMorty
Childrick of Mort— Gabrielle (@gabrielle_auen) April 13, 2020
Official logline: Miracle of life broh. Whole family in this one broh pic.twitter.com/GtVfqxNScF
The Vat of Acid Episode
i just got a golden ticket, and it’s the unreleased title for an upcoming rick and morty episode:
#408 the vat of acid episode
official longline: the one with the acid vat, broh— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) April 14, 2020
Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri
Rick and Morty themselves have entrusted me with some exclusive info: one of the new episodes of @RickandMorty S4 Part 2 is titled "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri"!
The official logline: "Parenting is crazy broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one"
[this is real i swear]— Kian (@kianworld) April 13, 2020
Full 2020 Adult Swim Lineup
We promise this is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/qUyxR8nYOr— adultswim (@adultswim) April 1, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.