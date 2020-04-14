Rick and Morty Season 4B Episode Titles Revealed

The final episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4 are on the way. Now we know what the titles of those episodes will be. The episode titles were revealed on Twitter with loglines teasing some of the weirdness that Rick and Morty's fans undoubtedly expect from the final episode of the season. Keep reading to see for yourself. It all starts with the midseason premiere episode "Never Ricking Morty," coming to Adult Swim on May 3rd. This should be the end to such long waits between episodes. Series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have said that their new deal with Adult Swim should ensure that there aren't long waits between seasons of Rick and Morty as there have been in previous years.

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.

"Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, 'These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?' And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late."

Here are the episode titles: