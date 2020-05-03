Rick and Morty Final Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed

Rick and Morty is almost back with the last batch of Season Four episodes are on the way. We now know the names of those final episodes. Adult Swim revealed those episode titles via Twitter with brief summaries of the episode plots. They are just as strange as Rick and Morty fans have come to expect. You can keep scrolling down to see the episode titles and descriptions for yourself. It begins with the Season Four midseason premiere, titled “Never Ricking Morty,” which debuts on Adult Swim on May 3rd. This should be the last time that there’s such a gap between episodes. Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have said in the past that the new deal they struck with the network should help keep these long waits between seasons of Rick and Morty at bay, where they have been common up until now.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon previously told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.

“Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Here are the episode titles:

Promortyus

I just got word that the title of one of @RickandMorty’s new episodes is “Promortyus”.



The official logline: “Get off my face broh”.



You can watch new episodes of Rick and Morty once it premieres on Sunday May 3 at 11:30 PM on [adult swim]. Get hyped! pic.twitter.com/cCwIEsRhik — The Dan The Man Show (@DanManShow) April 13, 2020

Never Ricking Morty

We can exclusively reveal the title of @RickandMorty‘s midseason premiere episode: “Never Ricking Morty,” debuting on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30pm ET/PT.



So, uh… what are Rick and Morty up to in this episode? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/r8yYkqFZyg — IGN (@IGN) April 13, 2020

Childrick of Mort

Time to get ready for some rick and morty! Starting May 3rd! 😝#rickAndMorty



Childrick of Mort

Official logline: Miracle of life broh. Whole family in this one broh pic.twitter.com/GtVfqxNScF — Gabrielle (@gabrielle_auen) April 13, 2020

The Vat of Acid Episode

i just got a golden ticket, and it’s the unreleased title for an upcoming rick and morty episode:



#408 the vat of acid episode



official longline: the one with the acid vat, broh — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) April 14, 2020

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri

Rick and Morty themselves have entrusted me with some exclusive info: one of the new episodes of @RickandMorty S4 Part 2 is titled “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri”!



The official logline: “Parenting is crazy broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one”



[this is real i swear] — Kian (@kianworld) April 13, 2020

Full 2020 Adult Swim Lineup

We promise this is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/qUyxR8nYOr — adultswim (@adultswim) April 1, 2020

And Here’s the Surprise Samurai Short to Keep You Busy