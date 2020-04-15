National Anime Day is Trending to Celebrate the Annual Holiday

The day has come! April 15 may seem like just another day to you, but that is not the case for many. The date has turned into an annual festival for otakus around the United States. Today marks the return of National Anime Day, and the event is trending globally as fans take some time to honor their favorite series.

You can see a sample of reactions below, and they are only some of the ones floating around the Internet. As many are just learning about this holiday for the first time, their responses today mark the first recommendations they have ever given.

(Photo: Bandai )

As for me, my suggestions vary by interest. If you are someone who likes all-out action, it is worth checking out series like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. These series are relatively new in the anime landscape, but their reputation proceeds them more often than not.

For those looking for romance, you cannot go wrong with classics like Ouran High School Host Club or Ao Haru Ride. There are also fans who want to watch a tearjerker or two, and series like Your Lie in April will leave you sobbing. While animated series for adults are only starting to surge here in the U.S., Japan has thrived off of them for years. Anime knows no bounds when it comes to genre, so there is a show out there for everyone if you're willing to look. And on National Anime Day, there are thousands of fans willing to point you in the right direction on social media.

Which series will you binge today to celebrate the holiday? Do you need any suggestions? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!