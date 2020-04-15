JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Thriving on National Anime Day

For those who didn't know, today is National Anime Day and the fans that follow the adventures of the Joestar Bloodline are sharing their love of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki via social media, posting their thoughts, recommendations, fan art, cosplay, and everything in between. With the five seasons of the anime by David Production taking new viewers into the world of JoJo and the manga continuing to move forward with a number of big story arcs, it's no surprise to see that the series is one of the big movers and shakers on this day of anime celebration!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are still waiting to see if a sixth season of the anime, which would most likely follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo in the story arc of Stone Ocean, will be confirmed though the upcoming Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spin-off animation is sure to wet some whistles at the end of the day! How are you celebrating JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on National Anime Day?