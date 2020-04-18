Femme Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Tomioka's Cool Side

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was one of the most popular series coming out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump last year, and it's largely because the first season of the anime introduced fans to a huge world of demons and powerful sword wielders. While we all look ahead to the upcoming feature film release adapting the Infinity Train arc later this Fall, and second season potentially coming after, there is a lot to be gained from looking back on just how far the anime had come since it first began. And one of the major standouts from the beginning was the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka.

Fans were introduced to the brutal world of the Demon Slayer series with a series of tragic deaths, and Tanjiro learned first hand how little he was prepared for the demonic threats. Luckily before long, the Hashira Tomioka arrived to save him at the last moment. Tomioka was a mysteriously strong presence that sent much of the series in motion, and he looked just as cool as he seemed.

Artist @katya_thegreat (who you can find on Instagram here) taps into Tomioka's fierce debut in the anime with a femme take on the Hashira highlighting just how cool Tomioka really is. Although we rarely get glimpses into his real thoughts in the first season, cosplay like this helps to emphasize why the character continues to be such a big deal! Check it out:

Although Demon Slayer's first season initially came to an end last year, the English dub run of the anime is still being broadcast on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. It's run will soon be coming to an end as well. The Hashira have now made their debut, and this signals the upcoming end of the first season. The cast behind the dub announced they had wrapped their work on the season several weeks back as well, so now fans can rest easy knowing we'll be seeing the end on Toonami soon enough without a hitch!

What do you think of Tomioka's time in Demon Slayer's first season thus far? What are you impressions of Giyu Tomioka overall? Have you been watching Johnny Yong Bosch portray him in the English dub run of the series on Toonami? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

