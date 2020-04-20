Dragon Ball Super: Has Broly Replaced Goku as Freeza's Biggest Target?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was an exciting cap on the anime series for a number of reasons including Broly's introduction to the series' official canon and the tease of what's to come from Freeza, but with the manga continuing beyond that point many questions have started to pop up about the duo. Now that these two powerhouses are floating around Universe 7 and are not seemingly bothered by Planet Eater Moro's shenanigans in any way, but what if their focus is actually not on Goku, but each other? Could it be possible that Freeza has his attentions squarely focused on Broly now?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly saw Broly being involved in Freeza's schemes simply by proxy as the fan favorite villain decided to sick the Saiyans on one another as some sort of experiment, but this was long before Freeza realized just how strong Broly could be. It was clear that Freeza wanted to have some sort of control over Broly, but just wasn't trying hard enough.

But what if he did? Freeza's prideful ways are why fans are so in love with him, and he was utterly demolished by Broly in their confrontation. He was taken by surprise seeing just how strong Broly had become, and was not expecting his berserk form to also destroy him to such a significant degree. His Golden form was diminished as a result as well, but Broly is significantly weaker than Goku.

With Goku now reaching obscene levels of power, Freeza just might direct his attention toward the next Saiyan closer to his own level. Broly is still unshaped by Goku and Vegeta, and thus Freeza has an opportunity to exploit Broly's pure nature here. Not only does he have several bones to pick (especially losing out on his Dragon Ball wish to be taller), but Freeza could very well groom Broly in the way that was being teased during the film. He might have one heck of a mercenary on his hands.

Goku and Vegeta are currently focusing on Moro for now, so what is Freeza doing at the moment? What if he were actually hunting for Broly during all this time? What if when the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc ends we see Broly has been trained by Freeza during these last few months instead of Goku? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

