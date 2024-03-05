Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Out With Yuki

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is really showing out with Yuki Tsukumo before her big moment in the next arc! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended its run as one of the most popular anime releases of the year so far, and it even took over 2023 before the Shibuya Incident arc fully began (winning all sorts of big awards among fans as a result). But now that it's over, fans are already looking ahead to what could be happening next as the anime prepares to return for new episodes in the future.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended the big fight against the fake Suguru Geto with a sudden appearance from Yuji Tsukumo. While Satoru Gojo and many of the strongest fighters had been taken out during the events of the Shibuya Incident arc. she remained one of the few Special Grade fighters left that could actually stand a chance. This thankfully brought the chaos to an end for now, but it's far from the end of the conflict that will continue through to the next season. While it's going to be a while before we see her in the anime again, artist mimisemaan has brought Yuki to life through some awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay! Check it out:

When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Coming Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the second season, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The anime will be adapting the Culling Game arc when it returns, and Yuki gets some big standout moments alongside Yuji. There will be many other new threats, powers and more in a deadly tournament involving a whole new crop of sorcerers. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see from Yuki in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

