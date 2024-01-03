Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Calls for Yuji's Execution

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended its run last Fall, and the final moments of the finale called for Yuji Itadori's immediate execution heading into the next season! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 brought with it some massive changes to the anime franchise with the Shibuya Incident arc that killed off a number of major characters before the fights came to an end. It left Japan in ruins as the fake Suguru Geto gets ready for the next phase of his plan, and Yuji is caught up in everything that happened thanks to Sukuna's control of his body. As the rest of Jujutsu society sees it, Yuji's a major danger to the others.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends with a tease of what's coming in the next season of the series as not only does Yuta Okkotsu make his highly anticipated return to the anime franchise, but the finale teases he'll be directly involved with dolling out Yuji's punishment. Because after all of the damage that has taken place, Gojo, Yaga, and Yuji have been labeled as the ones at the center of the incident and each of them has been marked for execution heading into the next arc.

JJK: Why Yuji Will Be Executed

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's finale saw the Jujutsu society higher ups make the following orders after the Shibuya Incident:

Suguru Geto's survival was confirmed. We hereby declare the reinstatement of his death sentence. Satoru Gojo has been deemed an accomplice in the Shibuya Incident and is herby expelled from jujutsu society. In addition, any attempt to free him from his seal will be deemed a crime. Masamichi Yaga is sentenced to death for inciting Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, causing the Shibuya Incident. The suspension on Yuji Itadori's death sentence is hereby revoked, and his execution shall be carried out promptly. Special grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu shall be appointed as Yuji Itadori's executioner.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced, and while there's no release date or window as of this writing, it has been confirmed to adapt the Culling Game arc. This takes place right after Season 2's final moment that sees Yuji drawing in a bunch of wild Curses, and leads to an even more explosive arc full of death, new characters, powers, fights, and more.

