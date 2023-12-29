Jujutsu Kaisen: What is The Culling Game?

Jujutsu Kaisen quickly confirmed that a third season was in the works once the Shibuya Incident Arc came to an end. While anime fans might be waiting for some time to see Yuji Itadori and the survivors of Jujutsu Tech returning to the small screen, the manga has continued to churn out new chapters to this day. Season three is confirmed to tell the tale of the "Culling Game" and if you want to get a headstart on the storyline, we here at ComicBook.com are happy to break down the arc before its anime arrival.

Warning. If you don't want spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. As anime viewers witnessed, "Suguru Geto" awoke one thousand cursed energy users that either inherently had cursed powers or had fused with a cursed item to give them their strength. As Geto explains, he has effectively made "one thousand Yuji Itadoris". The Culling Game will see these new sorcerers, along with several characters that we are familiar with, facing off until only one remains as Geto attempts to create a new world. While the Shibuya Incident Arc was a terrifying tale for the shonen protagonists, the Culling Game is looking to raise the stakes even higher.

The Culling Game's Rules

Aside from this supernatural battle royale, the Culling Game has specific rules that participants must follow, which are as such,

1.) After awakening a cursed technique, players must declare their participation in the Culling Game at a colony of their choice within 19 days.

2.) Any player who breaks the previous rule shall be subject to cursed technique removal

3.) Non-players who enter the colony become players at the moment of entry and shall be considered to have declared participation in the Culling Game

4.) Players score points by ending he lives of other players

5.) Points are determined by the game master and indicate the value of a player's life. As a general rule, sorcerers are worth five points and non-sorcerers are worth one point.

6.) Excluding the point value of a player's own life, players may expend one hundred points to negotiate with the game master to add one new rule to the Culling Game

7.) In accordance with the previous rule, the game master must accept any proposed new rule unless it has a marked and long-lasting effect on the Culling Game

8.) If a payer's score remains the same for nineteen days, that player shall be sbject to cursed technique removal.

Are you hyped for the upcoming third season?