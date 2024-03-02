Crunchyroll Announces Winners of 2024 Anime Awards

Every year, Crunchyroll holds an event to pay homage to the anime industry in The Anime Awards. Taking place in Japan, the recent ceremony was fit to bursting with celebrities, voice actors, musicians, and other members of the anime industry. With dozens of categories to honor anime franchises and those who made the series possible, we have a list for you to peruse when it comes to who took home the gold at the 2024 Anime Awards.

One of the biggest celebrities at the event, which aired at 4AM Eastern Time in North America, was musician Megan Thee Stallion. Never shy about sharing her love of the anime world, the rapper wore not one, but two anime cosplays to celebrate the Anime Awards. Megan hit Japan honoring Jujutsu Kaisen by taking on the role of Satoru Gojo, and during the event, presented an award while wearing an outfit from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Joining the musician from the world of Hollywood included Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani and Ghostbusters' Finn Wolfhard, once again emphasizing how anime's popularity is touching all parts of the world.

Watch The Crunchyroll 2024 Anime Awards

The Awards themselves are chosen by anime fans, with this year's ceremony receiving a staggering thirty-four million votes to help choose the winners. Luckily, you can check out the Crunchyroll Anime Awards for free right this moment by checking out the video below.

The current President and CEO of Crunchyroll, Rahul Purini, discussed the recent Anime Awards and the continued popularity of anime as a whole, "Anime fans from around the world have spoken and collectively, they cast more votes than in the history of the Anime Awards to crown the 2024 winners. Anime is a powerful force, driving pop culture and connecting global fans and it is a privilege to celebrate and honor this dynamic artform."

Which anime franchise do you think was robbed at this year's Anime Awards? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the 2024 Anime Awards.