Crunchyroll Announces Winners of 2024 Anime Awards
The 2024 Anime Awards have released its winners list and you might be surprised at the victors.
Every year, Crunchyroll holds an event to pay homage to the anime industry in The Anime Awards. Taking place in Japan, the recent ceremony was fit to bursting with celebrities, voice actors, musicians, and other members of the anime industry. With dozens of categories to honor anime franchises and those who made the series possible, we have a list for you to peruse when it comes to who took home the gold at the 2024 Anime Awards.
One of the biggest celebrities at the event, which aired at 4AM Eastern Time in North America, was musician Megan Thee Stallion. Never shy about sharing her love of the anime world, the rapper wore not one, but two anime cosplays to celebrate the Anime Awards. Megan hit Japan honoring Jujutsu Kaisen by taking on the role of Satoru Gojo, and during the event, presented an award while wearing an outfit from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Joining the musician from the world of Hollywood included Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani and Ghostbusters' Finn Wolfhard, once again emphasizing how anime's popularity is touching all parts of the world.
Watch The Crunchyroll 2024 Anime Awards
The Awards themselves are chosen by anime fans, with this year's ceremony receiving a staggering thirty-four million votes to help choose the winners. Luckily, you can check out the Crunchyroll Anime Awards for free right this moment by checking out the video below.
The current President and CEO of Crunchyroll, Rahul Purini, discussed the recent Anime Awards and the continued popularity of anime as a whole, "Anime fans from around the world have spoken and collectively, they cast more votes than in the history of the Anime Awards to crown the 2024 winners. Anime is a powerful force, driving pop culture and connecting global fans and it is a privilege to celebrate and honor this dynamic artform."
Best Action - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
The action in JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 was absolutely electrifying! Congrats for taking home the award for Best Action! #AnimeAwards pic.twitter.com/7OHIk0ekFK— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
"Must Protect At All Costs" Character - Anya Forger
Unquestionably, Anya Forger from SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2 has truly captured everyone hearts!! Congratulations on winning the award for "Must Protect At All Costs" Character! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/MMZZQVdljD— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best New Series - Chainsaw Man
Congratulations to the winner of Best New Series, Chainsaw Man! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/UXrw9rlzyq— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Drama - Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters
Every emotion was on full display with Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1! A heartfelt congratulations on winning Best Drama! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/TjKGru7ndj— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Fantasy - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Transporting us to a world beyond our imagination, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc wins Best Fantasy at the #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/3J3p4J51CA— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Ending Sequence - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Akari by Soshi Sakiyama)
The ending sequence of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 Hidden Inventory / Premature Death was truly exceptional! Congratulations to Akari by Soshi Sakiyama for winning the Best Ending Sequence #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/baDF2G9GCQ— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Main Character - Monkey D. Luffy
ONE PIECE's Monkey D. Luffy won Best Main Character at the 2024 #AnimeAwards!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/675C3GPA2p— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Cinematography - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Capturing the essence of visual storytelling, congratulations to JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 for winning Best Cinematography at the #AnimeAwards!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/sRXjAyIhBR— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Supporting Character - Satoru Gojo, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Congratulations to Satoru Gojo from JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 on winning the Best Supporting Character! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/fat7SePvkd— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best VA Performance (English) - Ryan Colt Levy, Chainsaw Man
The 2024 #AnimeAwards winner for Best VA Performance (English) goes to @ryancoltlevy for their role as Denji in Chainsaw Man!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/WfuIYKoeIf— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best VA Performance (Japanese) - Yuichi Nakamura, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Captivating audiences with impeccable delivery and emotional depth, Yuichi Nakamura is honored with the Best VA Performance (Japanese) award for their role as Satoru Gojo in JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/yPEkH9jRDx— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Comedy - Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2
It had us laughing from start to finish. The Best Comedy award goes to SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2! Congratulations! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/3Iw96TDsPj— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Opening Sequence - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Hidden Inventory/Premature Death
This opening from JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 Hidden Inventory / Premature Death completely captivated audiences worldwide! Big congratulations to Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani for claiming the Best Opening Sequence at the 2024 #AnimeAwards!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/ChPw3EEat1— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Original Anime - Buddy Daddies
Discovering an entirely fresh narrative leaves an unforgettable impression!! Congratulations to Buddy Daddies, the 2024 #AnimeAwards winner for Best Original Anime!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/1HM3Ia9fLL— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Animation - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Elevating the art of animation to breathtaking heights, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is honored with the Best Animation! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/f560w3jtdU— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Character Design - Sayaka Koiso & Tadashi Hiramatsu, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
The award for Best Character Design goes to JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/6uhfMniA7I— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Continuing Series - One Piece
ONE PIECE takes home the award for Best Continuing Series! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/eQzZvdnBvV— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Art Direction - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
A triumph in visual storytelling, congratulations to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc for winning the Best Art Direction! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/O1kiypoh4T— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Romance - Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Heartstrings were truly touched! Congratulations to Horimiya: The Missing Pieces for winning Best Romance at the #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/kvB8fCrx6L— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Slice of Life - Bocchi The Rock!
With its unique perspective on everyday experiences, BOCCHI THE ROCK! wins Best Slice of Life at the #AnimeAwards!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/pz2oqgK00f— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Score - Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1
For its unparalleled musical composition that perfectly complements its storytelling, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 takes home the award for Best Score at the 2024 #AnimeAwards!
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/tynNQbFtgz— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Anime Song - Idol by Yoasobi, Oshi No Ko
Capturing the essence of its series, Idol by YOASOBI from【OSHI NO KO】wins Best Anime Song at the #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/pGYlZgVzII— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Film - Suzume
A journey that captivated audiences worldwide, Suzume takes home the award for Best Film! #AnimeAwards
✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/kk22YpvVSC— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Best Director - Shota Goshozono, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Congratulations to Shota Goshozono for taking home the award for Best Director at the 2024 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/ToG2qhFME0— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
Anime of The Year - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Anime of the Year goes to JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2! #AnimeAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MEPOu5gA9d— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024