Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Announced

Oh, it's official! Jujutsu Kaisen season two is officially done, and that means the anime's next step is imminent. Not long ago, the team at MAPPA Studios announced Jujutsu Kaisen season three is underway. The comeback has no release window yet, but we have been told season three will bring Jujutsu Kaisen's Cullin Game arc to life.

The big announcement went live today as Jujutsu Kaisen season two closed its doors. The epic finale brought the Shibuya Incident arc to an end, and as many suspect, it ended with a special guest. Just as the anime paid homage to Yuta, Jujutsu Kaisen moved to its credits sequence, and it was there a promo for season three went live.

So far, we know Jujutsu Kaisen season three is a go, and it will be titled "Culling Game" arc. Of course, fans suspect the MAPPA Studios order will cover two cours, so a second arc will be adapted. This works perfectly as there are two short arcs to cover between Shibuya and the Culling Game. There is the Itadori Extermination arc as well as the Perfect Preparation arc, so Jujutsu Kaisen will be busy next year.

If you are not caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, well – you have plenty of time to check out the series! Gege Akutami is still working on the manga, and it can be read on the Shonen Jump app. Of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is also available to binge from season one on courtesy of Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the hit supernatural series, you can read its synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

