My Adventures With Superman to Get Tie-In Comic From DC

After premiering on Adult Swim to great acclaim in 2023, My Adventures with Superman is officially headed to the comics. On Thursday, DC announced an official My Adventures with Superman tie-in comic, the first issue of which will launch on Tuesday, June 4th. The My Adventures with Superman comic will be penned by Shazam! and Amazon Attacks writer Josie Campbell, who also produces the animated series. Pablo M. Collar, who has worked on DC anthologies such as DC's Are You Afraid of Darkseid and DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun, will be the series' artist. The My Adventures with Superman comic will bridge the gap between Season 1 and the forthcoming Season 2. Covers for My Adventures with Superman #1 will be from Carli Squiteri, with variants by Gavin Guidry and Riley Rossmo, as well as a blank sketch cover.

"Being the producer of My Adventures with Superman and bringing Clark Kent to TV screens around the world has been nothing but a dream come true for me," said Campbell. "So I'm absolutely thrilled that Pablo and I get to bring fans even more adventures with Superman, this time in comic book form!"

"This story is one we actually talked about in the writers room, but we didn't have space for it in season one," Campbell continued. "So get ready for romance, comedy, super-powers, Jimmy Olsen talking a lot about how he's super-rich now, and all the goodness of the show bundled into this action-packed miniseries."

What Is the My Adventures with Superman Comic About?

In My Adventures with Superman, Clark Kent is a bit down and out, spending Christmas alone in Metropolis. But when he gets a tip about a monster in the sewers, Superman, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen spring into action to investigate this mystery. What is this monster that can absorb anything it touches, and why is it here in Metropolis?

"I was completely in love with My Adventures with Superman the minute I saw the announcement of the series, and I jumped at the chance to work with Josie on the comic," Collar echoed. "Superman has always been the reference and the symbol of all that's good in us, and being part of something like this is a dream come true, and the whole team will give it our best."

Is My Adventures with Superman Renewed For Season 2?

In September of 2023, shortly after the airing of My Adventures with Superman's Season 1 finale, it was confirmed that production on a second season is now underway. Although My Adventures with Superman Season 2 does not yet have a release date, it sounds like fans can safely expect some surprises.

"We got the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time, and I'm very excited about this," Campbell teased. "There's so much stuff in season two that I think is gonna blow people's minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching."

