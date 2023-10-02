My Adventures with Superman Is a Big Hit for Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman made its premiere over the Spring and Summer months with Adult Swim, and it has been a massive hit for the network leading into the second season! It was surprisingly announced that a new anime inspired take on Superman would be coming to Adult Swim, and fans flocked to each of the new episodes as they aired. Introducing fans to new takes on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and more DC Comics icons, My Adventures with Superman wrapped up its first season with a major success for Adult Swim as it dominated in the ratings according to a new report.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently outlined its ratings successes for the year so far in a new press release, and for Adult Swim noted that My Adventures with Superman "ranked #1 in its timeslot among Men 18-34 and is the #2 highest-rated original freshman series for the network this year among Adults 18-49 and 18-34 and among Men 18-49 and 18-34." Which means that the debut season really drew a lot of attention, and now fans can look forward to the now in production second season.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman announced that Season 2 of the new animated series was already in the works, but has not confirmed a release date or window as of the time of this writing. This means there's plenty of time to catch up with the ten episode first season of the animated series now streaming with Max. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 1 as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

