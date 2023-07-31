My Adventures with Superman Producer Reveals Show Faced "No Interference" From James Gunn and DC Studios

My Adventures with Superman has been introducing fans to a brand new take on Superman and the world around him, and the Adult Swim animated series has been revealed to have faced "no interference" from James Gunn or Peter Safran's new DC Studios according to the producer behind the show! Gunn and Safran are now leading a new universe full of efforts with DC Studios that will unite its live-action and animated efforts under a single universe with certain "Elseworlds" projects also existing outside of the main canon. This had fans wondering about some of the new animated projects we're starting to see play out now.

My Adventures with Superman is showcasing an anime inspired take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, and producer behind the series Jake Wyatt explained (as reported by The Direct) that the show's ordered two seasons had been in the works before DC Studios was formed and ultimately the new regime has been "very supportive" with "no interference" show for the new anime inspired series and "a lot of approval" over what had been shown to them thus far.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How My Adventures with Superman Exists Under DC Studios

"We started well before any of that took place when we were still with AT&T [previous owners of WarnerMedia]. I've been pleased that the new regime has been very supportive," Wyatt explained to The Direct. "They showed James [Gunn] the opening main titles and he really liked it. So we've been allowed to do our two seasons with no interference and a lot of approval." Wyatt then continued with revealing how the idea for My Adventures with Superman came about during WarnerMedia's time with AT&T.

"I've loved Superman my whole life. We came to making the show out of a conversation Brendan [Clogher, executive producer] and I had while directing at Nickelodeon about superhero fatigue," Wyatt continued. "Who do we still care about with all these movies and properties and newly minted superheroes every day? Superman was still great, and we realized we loved him for the same reasons. We loved the Clark and Lois romance, the awkward Clark Kent, the hope and the optimism, and almost that cringe earnestness of Superman."

So it seems that while Gunn and Safran are united the DC Studios animated efforts with the live-action ones, My Adventures with Superman impressed them so much that its production continued without interference. But what are you thinking of My Adventures with Superman so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via The Direct