Sakamoto Days Cosplay Goes Viral for Highlighting Manga's Biggest Action Star

Sakamoto Days is one of the major hidden gems currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off manga's biggest action star today, Taro Sakamoto! Yuto Suzuki first debuted Sakamoto Days within the pages of Shonen Jump back in 2020, and while the series got a lot of attention from fans early on (and even getting shout outs from Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami), it's not until fairly recently that it's starting to feel like there's a groundswell of support behind the manga as fans can't wait to see it expand into a full franchise.

It's starting to pick up speed as fans are hoping to see Sakamoto Days get its own anime adaptation in the future as one of the next wave of Shonen Jump hits (following the wave that had Undead Unluck, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and Mission: Yozakura Family) to get recognition on that bigger stage. What's going to help matters is fans showing off why its central character, the titular Sakamoto, is such a major player in the manga space. Artist satuki45440 on X has done just that with a cosplay that perfectly encapsulates just how cool Sakamoto is! Check it out:

What Is Sakamoto Days?

If you wanted to check out the manga for yourself, you can find the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. They tease the manga as such, "Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

Originally debuting back in 2020 with over 160+ chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication, Sakamoto Days follows the rule of cool in which assassins have otherworldly abilities that often see their fights lead to the destruction of pretty much everything around them. Sakamoto himself might not look like it, but he's got the skills to fight off even the toughest opponents. This dynamic is just why fans love each new chapter of the manga, and hopefully one day, it'll get an anime too.