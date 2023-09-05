My Adventures With Superman Producer Teases a Few Season 2 Surprises

My Adventures With Superman saw a lot of change in the lives of these newest iterations of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. With Clark revealing his identity to both his best friend and his now-girlfriend, Superman found himself taking on Task Force X and an unexpected threat in the form of Lois' father, General Sam Lane. While a release date for Season 2 has yet to be revealed, the show has been confirmed for a return as producer Josephine Campbell has revealed some big things in store for the animated series' return.

My Adventures With Superman ended its first season with some big easter eggs as to where the second season might go. Perhaps the biggest was the reveal of Braniac and a character who, for all intents and purposes, is set up as this universe's General Zodd. While this threat is deathly serious, the season finale also gave us a hilarious new status quo for Jimmy Olsen. Thanks to selling his "Flame Bird" account to the Daily Planet, Jimmy is now a millionaire, a fact which is sure to play a big role in the eventual second season. There are quite a few plot points set to be explored in the future of My Adventures With Superman.

My Adventures With Superman: Minds Will Be Blown

Producer Josephine Campbell spoke with the Superman Homepage regarding what to expect from Season 2 of the series, "Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time, and I'm very excited about this. There's so much stuff in season two that I think is gonna blow people's minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching."

One major element that was hinted at in My Adventures With Superman's first season was a certain Gotham City that houses the Dark Knight. Bringing in reporter Vicki Vale, Bruce Wayne is never mentioned by name, but bringing in the famous comic book locale into the series might give us a "World's Finest" team-up to look forward to in Season 2. It will be interesting to see if Batman, or perhaps other superheroes, make an appearance in the Adult Swim series.

