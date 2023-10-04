My Adventures With Superman Producer Explains the Show's Lack of Iconic Villains

My Adventures With Superman will return with a second season, though DC Comics' fans might have noticed some big players were missing from season one. The likes of Lex Luthor, Braniac, and General Zodd might have made appearances in some sneaky ways in the opening salvo of the animated series, but it turns out Warner Bros had encouraged the creators of the show to go a different route. In a recent interview, a producer on the series discussed the decision to see "smaller" villains in the Superman-mythos get the spotlight.

Producer Josie Campbell revealed that in notes from Warner Bros, the creators behind My Adventures With Superman were told not to use some of the more iconic villains that had been seen "a million times before", "Some of it was… Warner Bros…. and I think it was it was a good note. Like our big execs on Warner Brothers were like, 'Well, these are the big hitters that everybody's seen and everybody's expecting. And we've seen this a million times, so we want your twists on things.' And I think it was Sam Register… and Audrey Diehl, who were doing notes with us, were like, 'These characters take up the whole screen. They kind of suck the air out because they're so famous, and there's so many expectations, so hold off on them. Hold off on these characters, and build the story how you see fit."

Will We See Bigger Villains in Season 2?

Campbell then expanded on the decision and how that helped form this iteration of Clark Kent, who was still learning about himself and his powers, "And so that's sort of what we did, was… we were like, 'Okay, we're not gonna have Lex Luthor. We are not going to have the Brainiac stuff coming in. We're going to start small, we're going to start with… Clark is still learning his powers and figuring out who he is. So, we're going to start small and start with some of these lesser-known villains. We're going to start with some of these weirder villains. We're gonna build up.'"

While not mentioned by name, viewers were able to see a character named "Alex" who had a hatred of Superman who might just turn out to be Lex Luthor. In the post-credit scene of season one, we also witness two mysterious characters, one of which sports Braniac's symbol and the other teasing that Earth will "kneel" before them, hinting that the pair might be Braniac and Zod. While a second season has been confirmed, a release date has yet to be confirmed for Superman and his Metropolis colleagues.

Via The Direct