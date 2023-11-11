My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Breaks Silence on Superman Debut

My Adventures with Superman brought a new animated take on DC Comics' classic superhero icon to Adult Swim earlier this year, and Jack Quaid has finally gotten to share his thoughts about making his debut as Clark Kent and Superman! My Adventures with Superman introduced Adult Swim fans to a new take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and more of the characters within Metropolis, and it proved to be a massive hit with the network as a result. A second season of the animated series is now in the works, and Quaid has opened up about becoming the DC superhero!

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is now in the works for a release with Adult Swim in the near future, and now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end, Jack Quaid is finally able to celebrate his stint as Superman in the animated series' first season. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to help highlight his time as Superman in the series, Quaid thanked fans with the following, "Couldn't have been happier with the response to #MyAdventuresWithSuperman. Thank you to everyone who watched it. It was an absolute DREAM to voice this character. We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point!"

Couldn’t have been happier with the response to #MyAdventuresWithSuperman. Thank you to everyone who watched it. It was an absolute DREAM to voice this character. We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point! @Superman @DCOfficial @jakewyattriot pic.twitter.com/ABHM1QNZlD — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 11, 2023

How to Catch Up With My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 currently does not have a release window or date as of the time of this writing, but with Quaid teasing it's "in the can," it won't be too much longer before the new episodes hit. It's the perfect time to catch up with the first season of episodes now streaming with Max. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent (and Superman, of course), Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 1 as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

