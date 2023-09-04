My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Confirmed in New Promo

My Adventures with Superman was one of the most surprising animated series debuts of the year so far, and now My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has been confirmed to be in development once more with a new promo from Adult Swim! My Adventures with Superman introduced Adult Swim fans to a fresh, anime inspired take on the DC Comics superhero icon and it was a massive success with fans. The first season was praised for these new takes on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, and it wasn't long before there were tons of requests for a second season.

My Adventures with Superman was initially ordered for a two season run for Warner Bros. Discovery, but with everything going on in this past year, there was still potential doubt over whether or not that second season would come to fruition. Luckily following previous confirmations that My Adventures with Superman Season 2 would indeed be in the works, Adult Swim debuted a special promo following the end of the Season 1 finale that further confirmed to fans that My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is now in production and will release in the future. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Following the finale of My Adventures with Superman Season 1, here's the on-air announcement that Season 2 is currently in production! pic.twitter.com/1JvHfu2ff5 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 1, 2023

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 1

Now that My Adventures with Superman Season 1 has come to an end, it's the perfect time to check out the ten episodes now available ahead of Season 2. The second season currently does not have a release date or window, so there's plenty of time to catch the episodes now streaming on Max and with rerun airings on Adult Swim. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 1 as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

