Go Go Loser Ranger Director Addresses Cutting Scenes From the Manga

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has been setting up for the next major arc of the anime quicker than expected, and the director behind it all addressed why the anime has been cutting out scenes from the manga for its adaptation! Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has been one of the standout hits of the Spring 2024 anime schedule because of its twisted take on Super Sentai shows, and fans have been excited to see what comes next. But fans of Negi Haruba's original Sentai Daishikkaku manga have noticed how some moments from the original story have been skipped over in the anime.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s anime moves into Fighter D's next phase of action much quicker than in the original manga series, and that means there's some material that didn't make the cut for the adaptation. Director Keiichi Sato was asked about this in a recent interview with Febri, and revealed that while the original slower pacing was fine for the manga, it wasn't the same case for a much shorter release like the anime. It was necessary to "remove various elements, extract the interesting parts, improve the story, and increase the sense of speed" while keeping in touch with Haruba for this new version of the franchise.

(Photo: Yostar Pictures)

Why Go Go Loser Ranger Makes Changes to the Manga

"The story begins to take a big turn when the main character, Fighter D infiltrates the [Ranger Corps] in order to defeat [Red Keeper] but the original story has a slightly different flow up to that point. It felt slow," Sato began. "However, that sense of tempo is necessary in order to develop the story while helping the reader understand the unique worldview and setting, and it is natural that it takes time to build the foundation." But while the slower pace was fine for manga readers, it's not necessarily as captivating for an anime.

"However, since anime is short, lasting just over 20 minutes each week, the most important thing is how much the story can be driven to attract viewers," Sato explained. "Therefore, it was necessary to remove various elements, extract the interesting parts, improve the story, and increase the sense of speed. We had many discussions with the original author, Negi Haruba, about arranging this story, and we proceeded with the project while gaining his understanding."

If you wanted to check out the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime, you can now find the series exclusively streaming with Hulu. They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "Tired of the Sunday Showdown charade, Fighter D finally steps up to make a change once and for all!"

via Febri