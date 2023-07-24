DC Announces New Amazons Attack Event

The Dawn of DC is about to make way for a major battle. During last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, DC officially revealed plans to publish a new Amazons Attack series, which will launch in October with Amazons Attack #1. The series, written by Josie Campbell with art by Vasco Georgiev, is set to explore the ways that the anti-Amazon legislation introduced in the pages of Wonder Woman is impacting other characters. It is unclear at this point how many issues the new Amazons Attack will be, but the covers for the first issue do hint at roles for Queen Nubia, Yara Flor, and even Mary Marvel, who Campbell wrote in the recent New Champion of Shazam! miniseries, and who crossed over with the Amazons in the recent Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods miniseries. A prelude to Amazons Attack, also from Campbell and Georgiev, is set to appear in October's Wonder Woman #2. You can check out the official solicitation for Amazons Attack #1 below!

AMAZONS ATTACK #1

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and TAJ TENFOLD

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU!

What Is DC's Amazons Attack?

The original Amazons Attack! was crafted by Will Pfeifer and Pete Woods, and saw the Amazons waging war with the United States after discovering that they were capturing and torturing Wonder Woman. The subsequent issues of the six-issue event, as well as several tie-in issues, dealt with the drastic repercussions of that, both on the Amazons and on the Justice League. In the years since Amazons Attack!'s initial publication in 2007, it has often been regarded to be one of DC's most controversial events.

What Is The New Wonder Woman About?

Written by Tom King with art by Daniel Sampere, Wonder Woman #1 opens after a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect!

"It's not a deconstruction. I'm not tearing her apart and seeing how sad I can make her," King told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "Even in a way I did to Batman. The point of this book is to show you how awesome Wonder Woman is. It is to show you a kick-ass warrior. It is to show you someone who fights for peace. It's to show you someone who is a rebel against the system, so that's all of it. This is to put the highlight on a character who doesn't need to be fixed. So that's the intention for the book."

