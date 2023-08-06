My Adventures with Superman Episode 6 Goes Viral With Lois x Clark Scene

My Adventures with Superman has been steadily taking off with DC Comics fans for its anime inspired takes on famous Superman characters, and the newest episode of the series has gone viral once more for one particularly romantic Lois Lane and Clark Kent scene! Lois and Clark (along with a new version of Jimmy Olsen) anchor My Adventures with Superman as the series thus far has followed the three of them in their first days with the Daily Planet, but also while Clark has started to become the Superman fans recognize today. But it's caused some rifts between the main trio.

The previous episode of My Adventures with Superman saw a falling out between the three of them as Clark and Lois fought over Clark's secret identity as Superman, and Jimmy was feeling left out as the two of them fought one another. This led into Clark and Lois heading into the forest chasing after a missing Jimmy, and upon being attacked by some hidden traps, Clark rescues Lois from the blasts and brings the two of them closer together. It's gone viral with fans for just how sweet of a moment it is between the two.

