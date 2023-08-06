My Adventures with Superman Episode 6 Goes Viral With Lois x Clark Scene
My Adventures with Superman Episode 6 has gone viral with fans over a certain Clark Kent and Lois Lane scene.
My Adventures with Superman has been steadily taking off with DC Comics fans for its anime inspired takes on famous Superman characters, and the newest episode of the series has gone viral once more for one particularly romantic Lois Lane and Clark Kent scene! Lois and Clark (along with a new version of Jimmy Olsen) anchor My Adventures with Superman as the series thus far has followed the three of them in their first days with the Daily Planet, but also while Clark has started to become the Superman fans recognize today. But it's caused some rifts between the main trio.
The previous episode of My Adventures with Superman saw a falling out between the three of them as Clark and Lois fought over Clark's secret identity as Superman, and Jimmy was feeling left out as the two of them fought one another. This led into Clark and Lois heading into the forest chasing after a missing Jimmy, and upon being attacked by some hidden traps, Clark rescues Lois from the blasts and brings the two of them closer together. It's gone viral with fans for just how sweet of a moment it is between the two.
Read on to see what fans are saying about that major Clark and Lois scene in My Adventures with Superman Episode 6, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"I Just Knew You Weren't"
“How'd you know you were bulletproof?"
"I didn't. I just knew that you weren't." pic.twitter.com/M5mBeA7Fsx— mr and mrs supes (@thebestofclois) August 5, 2023
Must Protect
“How’d you know that you’d be bulletproof?”
“I didn’t. I just knew that you weren’t.”
Protect this gawdamn show at all costs. #MyAdventuresWithSuperman pic.twitter.com/CBfpLwod1z— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BLM #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) August 6, 2023
Oily Bullets
The bullets not only removing his shirt but oiling him up is wild https://t.co/OD8GllIAAu— Jay 🔜 AWA? (@Jayzus_) August 6, 2023
So Many Nice Moments!
See, it's stuff like this that makes me like the show https://t.co/iggNloWfkH— Gunner Dobbins (One Piece Era) (@GunnerDobbins) August 5, 2023
This Really Is Clark!
THATS MY BOY CLARK MF KENT RIGHT THERE https://t.co/3vCEP1Hck9— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) August 6, 2023
Six Seasons and a Movie!
Emmy. Grammy. Oscar. Tony.
Six seasons and a movie. https://t.co/oxGCYJZrPh— NewT/Donatello (@NewTSage) August 6, 2023
Hot Damn
1) I love how this emphasizes that Clark is just all around a wonderful person that will be there to save people no matter what
2) HOT DAMN 🥵 https://t.co/AYovRMxEzt— Artemis or Whatever, Exo Catgirl (Timelost) (@artyorwhatevs) August 6, 2023
Thank You For Your Service
the animators in this show are nasty, thank you for your service https://t.co/33Y4PgKykB— Edward l COMMISSIONS OPEN (@idwardoart) August 6, 2023
Just a Good Kid
This show has been doing Superman so well. He’s not Superman because he has powers, he’s Superman because he wants to save people. He’s just a good kid https://t.co/p8f6S28iZx— Azaaraf (Commissions OPEN) (@IlaZaaraF) August 6, 2023
A Perfect Clark and Lois!
If this ain't Clois perfection, I dunno what is! https://t.co/xHA6JetxXp— sci_fi_stewy (@sci_fi_stewy) August 5, 2023