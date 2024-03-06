My Hero Academia Highlights Mt. Lady and Momo in Gorgeous Cover Art

My Hero Academia is gearing up to return with Season 7 of the anime later this year, and some new cover art from one of the manga's latest releases is showing some love to Mt. Lady and Momo Yaoyorozu! My Hero Academia's franchise is currently readying to take over the world later this Spring with its next wave of anime episodes as it will depict the final battles between the heroes and villains, but the manga and its various spin-offs have been continuing through these adventures even more as they showcase a lot of the moments that can't always be highlighted in the anime.

My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions is a special spin-off manga from Yoko Akiyama that showcases team ups between the heroes that haven't been seen in the main series (especially now as it gets more intense with each new chapter or anime episode). The next major chapter of this series has released in Japan, and it features a closer look at the cool team up for Mt. Lady and Momo Yaoyorozu. You can check out this cool cover art below as spotted by @HellishTodoroki on X.

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

It's going to be a huge year for the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia as Season 7 of the anime will officially premiere on May 4th. But while the new episodes will begin this May, My Hero Academia will actually be returning earlier this April. Premiering on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, "My Hero Academia Memories" is a special slate of four planned recap episodes touting some new footage to help fans catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the final battles begin with Season 7's official start in May.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of this writing. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place in between the events of Season 6 and 7. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far before the anime returns, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

