My Hero Academia Cosplay Recreates All For One at His Most Terrifying

All For One might have been imprisoned for a good portion of My Hero Academia, but his shadow loomed large in the story of Deku and UA Academy. While the main antagonist has molded the young antagonist known as Shigaraki to carry his villainous torch, he still strikes fear in the hearts of heroes and civilians alike. Thanks to one of his past defeats fighting All Might, All For One's face has been destroyed and one cosplayer has managed to bring that look to life.

While the anime adaptation is still playing catch-up to the events of the manga, the printed story recently took the opportunity to explore All For One's backstory. Marked as one of the first Quirk wielders, if not the very first, All For One came to the twisted mentality that the world was his playground and everyone living within it should bend to his whims. Luckily, All For One made a major mistake when he tried granting his brother powers of his own, as the villain's sibling was able to create One For All in the process. My Hero Academia might not get into this flashback in its upcoming seventh anime season, but it will be amazing for anime fans to see these scenes animated.

All For One: A Creepy Anime Villain For The Ages

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia's final battle has seen a very different take on All For One. Fighting against a good number of heroes in the last encounter, All For One has earned his place as one of the best examples of a villain in the shonen world. When the story of UA Academy does end, it's a question whether or not the heroes will be able to pick up the pieces of the elements shattered by the big bad.

One of the biggest conflicts of the final battle has been Deku once again fighting Shigaraki, as the young inheritors of One For All and All For One will be the main fight to watch. Whoever wins this confrontation will most likely be front and center in changing Hero Society forever, as Kohei Horikoshi has quite a few threads to tie up before the end.

Is All For One one of the scariest shonen villains in the history of the anime world?