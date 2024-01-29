My Hero Academia: You're Next Trailer Released

It's finally here, My Hero Academia fans. The series is gearing up for a new season, and of course, the heroes of Class 1-A have another movie in store. My Hero Academia: You're Next is on the horizon, and the movie just released its very first trailer.

As you can see above, the new trailer went live today with a special look at All Might to start. We are given a quick glance at the hero's impressive career, but as we know, All Might has passed on the mantle. Deku is leading Hero Society into a new age, and My Hero Academia: You're Next will focus on this shift.

Once the trailer gets going, we are treated with tons of new footage. We can see Izuku working with Class 1-A to temper Japan amid its villain uprising. Of course, things get hairy when a major player makes themselves known amongst all the convicts. We are shown a new villain with blonde hair that appears to be orchestrating Izuku's next big threat. And if he can stand to Deku with his current power levels, you know he has to be strong.

Currently, My Hero Academia: You're Next is slated to go live well into summer. The movie is set to hit Japan on August 2, so My Hero Academia will be finished with season seven for the most part. Of course, no word has been given on when My Hero Academia: You're Next will drop stateside, but you can bet it will travel outside of Japan ASAP. In the past, Crunchyroll has helped release My Hero Academia's films stateside, so we are keeping fingers crossed history repeats itself.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? No sweat! You can read up on the hit superhero series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this impressive new trailer? Are you ready for more My Hero Academia?