My Hero Academia Season 7 to Air Recap Episodes Ahead of Premiere

My Hero Academia is coming back for Season 7 of the anime as one of the major returning franchises next year, and the anime is planning to air some special recap episodes ahead of the new season! My Hero Academia Season 6 left things off in a pretty bad place for the heroes as Tomura Shigaraki and All For One have basically ruined Japan and taken out a number of the major heroes. But as the anime prepares for the final war between the heroes and villains, there is still quite a lot of ground to cover from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release.

My Hero Academia has confirmed that it will be premiering Season 7 as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, but has a outlier of a release date. Rather than starting some time in April as expected, Season 7 will be officially starting its run on May 4th, 2024. It turns out that My Hero Academia will actually be returning for the anime in April 2024, but its first four episodes will be recaps of the anime's previous events with some promised new footage to help it kick off before Season 7 begins in full.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date

My Hero Academia will be returning in 2024 with "My Hero Academia Memories" a special slate of four planned recap special episodes with new footage included. Premiering on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, this will all lead to the full premiere of Season 7 on May 4th shortly after. It has yet to be revealed as to how long Season 7 will actually run for, so there is a question as to whether or not these recap episodes will be factored into the total episode order for the new season.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will begin adapting the final war between the heroes and villains that's still playing out through the events of the newest chapters of the manga, so there are plenty of questions as to where the anime will be when this season ends its run. If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's anime before the new. season premieres, you can find the first six seasons of the series (along with OVA specials) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

