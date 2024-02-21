New My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Puts Its Villain Center Stage

It won't be long before My Hero Academia season seven makes its way to the small screen. In the wake of a solid season six, the hit superhero series began work on season seven last year. Now, the show's comeback is just months away, and we've been given a new promo that puts the villains of season seven center stage.

As you can see below, the new promo comes courtesy of Studio Bones, the home of the My Hero Academia anime. The promo puts Shigaraki in the center as the cloaked villain looks ready to draw blood. As for Dani, we can see the fiery baddie to the left in this promo, and he's rocking an all-white outfit. To the right, Toga is looking much the same in her school uniform, but we know Toga is on a new level in the wake of Twice's death.

【Villains Character Visual】

My Hero Academia Season 7

Scheduled for May 4, 2024!



✨More: https://t.co/g59Zy2x2Cd pic.twitter.com/4uKGqIUNuj — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) February 21, 2024

Of course, there is one more villain in this shot, and we should all know him well. My Hero Academia season seven will deal with All For One quite intimately. The villain has been threat to mankind for decades upon centuries. It will fall to Deku and his comrades to take All For One out for good. But with Shigaraki more powerful than ever, the question remains how Deku will deal with the two threats.

Currently, My Hero Academia season seven is set to explore all of our burning questions this summer. The anime's new season will go live on May 4th, so you have time to catch up on the superhero series. Its anime can be found everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. And as for the My Hero Academia manga, it is still live with new chapters dropping regularly on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

