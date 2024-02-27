My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Eri's Bravest Rescue

If there is one thing My Hero Academia fans can count on, it is cliffhangers. Time and again, the series has pushed ahead with seriously suspenseful teasers, and that has never changed. In fact, the My Hero Academia manga just reminded readers why it is the best with cliffhangers. Its latest chapter ended with a teaser involving Deku, and it seems Eri is ready to make herself known as sidekick.

The whole thing kicked off in My Hero Academia chapter 415. The big update checked on Deku as he continued his epic fight with Shigaraki. With vestiges of One For All attacking Shigaraki from within, the world is now watching Deku grapple with villain. Everyone at home is rightly stunned by the battle, and in the chaos, it seems Eri was all to slip away from Ectoplasm.

The pro hero was left in charge of Eri after All Might and Mirio went into the final battle. This move left Eri unsettled for good reason. Deku is her hero, and of course, she couldn't just watch him fight Shigaraki without doing anything to help. Chapter 415 ends with Eri rushing away from Ectoplasm towards the unknown, and fans are terrified about her whereabouts.

After all, the battlefield is no place for a girl as young and untrained as Eri. Her quirk is incredibly powerful, and there is no doubt Shigaraki would use it for himself if given the chance. So while Eri's power may be able to help out Deku, fans know My Hero Academia well enough to spot a fake out. It doesn't seem likely this final war will be solved simply. But if Eri needs to relay a message to her hero, well – who are we to get in her way?

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the manga is ongoing, and it can be found on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, My Hero Academia season seven will debut this May, and you can find its current episodes on Crunchyroll. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia cliffhanger? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!