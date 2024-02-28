My Hero Academia: How Can Eri Help Deku Defeat Shigaraki?

My Hero Academia seems to be bringing Eri to the battlefield with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series, but just how will she help Izuku Midoriya to defeat Tomura Shigaraki in their final battle? It's been an intense back and forth for Deku and Shigaraki as the two have reached an impasse. Deku has been giving every effort he can, but Shigaraki's body has been able to fight off each and every one of Deku's attacks. But at the same time, Deku's now found a way to use One For All to really hit Shigaraki where it hurts.

With Deku now using One For All to launch Vestiges within Shigaraki's body in order to create an opening within his mental state (and thus allow Deku to actually hit the villain with an attack), Deku now has a plan of attack to wear down Shigaraki. But things aren't going fast enough and as of the end of the newest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Eri is worried enough to try and make her way to the battlefield. It's now just a matter of figuring out how she factors into the final battle to come.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Eri's Role in the Final Battle

The final moments of My Hero Academia Chapter 415 sees Eri seeing Deku struggle against Shigaraki and rushing out of the evacuation center to help, and it's likely that her Rewind ability is going to play a huge role in how the battle ends. There are two major ways it could go, however. Either Eri uses her Rewind ability to make Shigaraki's body weaker and regress from all of the upgrades that All For One's power had given him, and thus makes him weak enough for Deku to fight on an even playing field.

The other is the chance to rewind Deku's own body and reverse his damages much like she did when he was fighting at full strength against Overhaul. That was still the only real time that Deku was able to fight at One For All's peak capacity without harming himself, and that could very much come in handy here. Maybe there would even be a way to restore the lost quirks of One For All's lost Vestiges as we've seen Eri restore quirks in the past. These are two ways her Rewind could be used, but there's still very much a chance for surprise.

What are you hoping to see from Eri in her helping Deku in My Hero Academia's final battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!