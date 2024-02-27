My Hero Academia Reveals Another Vestige to Leave One For All

My Hero Academia's final arc isn't just a fight for Hero Society's future, it's a fight of ideologies. Perhaps no battle in this battle royale is bigger than the confrontation featuring Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki, who are the current wielders of the Quirks known as One For All and One For All. While Deku has created a new strategy to defeat the dark young villain, it is coming with a heavy price as the shonen star has lost another big ally rattling in his head.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest My Hero Academia manga chapter, Chapter 415, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Deku's plan has been a risky one as the young hero aims to transfer the Vestiges of One For All into Shigaraki to launch a psychic assault on the biggest villain still standing. What makes the plan even more difficult now is that Shigaraki has erected a wild defense, spawning several large hands that are blocking Deku's blows. As Midoriya hopes to transfer all the Vestiges via physical contact, his initial plan of doing so in one blow falls to the wayside, though one voice in Izuku's mind made the leap.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Which Vestige Has Left The Building?

Deku finds himself reeling after his initial attempt to transfer all the Vestiges to Shigaraki fails. The fifth wielder of One For All, Diagoro Banjo, reveals that En, the sixth user, was able to gain entry into Shigaraki's mind, "The scumbag rejected us! Shoulda known this might happen, considering his will was strong enough to steal one of us away. Only the sixth, En, got through and just barely! We have him to thank for that latest damage."

There's a lot of mystery surrounding En, the professional hero who gave All Might's mentor, Nana Shimura, the wildly powerful Quirk. Now that he has arrived in Shigaraki's head, My Hero Academia fans might get a brief look into his life, though nothing is assured. Now that En has jumped ship, it will be interesting to see if the Vestige will do serious damage to the villain or if this plan might not work the way that Midoriya had hoped.

Do you think Deku's plan will ultimately prove to be a success? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.