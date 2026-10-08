Almost 20 Years Later, Shonen Jump’s Wild Dark Series Finally Gets the Perfect Anime Adaptation

2026 might be coming to an end, but it still has a whole season, Fall, left, and as the new seasons do their job, they bring new anime. Among the waves of new anime, there is one that might be especially exciting for Shonen Jump fans, as it is based on a manga that first debuted almost 20 years ago and was canceled around three years after serialization, with 100 chapters. Getting an anime adaptation for a canceled series is hardly heard of, but 2026 has proven to be very fruitful in that regard, as it has also featured another one in the previous season.

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Black Torch surprised the fandom with its shonen storytelling in only 12 episodes, proving that even canceled manga can be just as good. More importantly, it proves that these manga should have gotten extended runs, especially Black Torch. But alas, the anime adaptation they received, even after being canceled, more than redeemed them. The new anime adaptation of the canceled manga that first debuted almost 20 years ago is Psyren by Toshiaki Iwashiro. The anime studio, Statelight, has given the manga a much-deserved anime adaptation, and the first episode of the series proves that it was a classic shonen anime series of the late 2000s, capturing the vibe of the era that makes this series even better.

16 Years After Its Cancellation, Shonen Jump’s Psyren Finally Gets the Perfect Anime Adaptation

Image courtesy of Statelight

Toshiaki Iwashiro’s manga, Psyren, follows a high school teenager named Ageha Yoshina, who is the perfect macho type, like Ichigo from Bleach, loving to do odd jobs, such as taking out bullies for money. It presents him as a brawler-type character who lets his muscles do all the work. The intriguing element of this series is presented through the occurrence of people receiving a phone call at a payphone, calling them to a place called “Psyren,” which is supposedly a paradise. Yoshina, one day, receives this call along with a mysterious red card from the payphone, which serves as the entry key for going to this place.

At first, Yoshina is pissed because he doesn’t like being ordered to enter this area, but seeing that his classmate, Amamiya, is also in the same situation and asks for his help, Yoshina eventually finds himself in this place, which is more of a hell than a paradise, filled with mysterious monsters. It is seemingly revealed that he has to take them on to survive in this world. It makes it clear that this anime is going to be built around a survival game mechanism, as Amamiya seems to be entering and exiting the world back and forth. The series will naturally follow them as they discover who is behind all of this, keeping fans engaged with its intrigue.

What stands out about Psyren‘s anime adaptation is how it presents the perfect 2000s retro vibe, as the animation style and other elements make it feel like watching the first episodes of classic shonen anime such as Bleach. But it also looks modernized enough, with darker elements blending a sense of horror into it, while uncovering what lies beneath the game presents Psyren as a perfect shonen anime. With no other new shonen anime debuting this season, Psyren might just be the best new shonen anime of Fall 2026, proving the canceled Shonen Jump series needed an anime adaptation just as much as Black Torch did in the previous season.