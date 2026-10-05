Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Returns With New Anime Revival After 16 Years – Watch Opening

It’s been 16 years since this manga series had been cancelled within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Psyren has returned for a brand new anime revival this Fall. The new wave of anime releases for the Fall 2026 anime schedule has officially begun, and it means fans are now finally getting to see some of their most anticipated new releases of the year. Some of these adaptations have had fans waiting quite a long time for their respective debuts, and that’s especially the case with this one.

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Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren was cancelled within Shonen Jump way back in 2010, and ultimately only had 100 chapters under its belt. But like how fans got to see in action with the recent anime revival for Black Torch this Summer after its own cancellation, Psyren is getting a whole new chance at life with its own anime debut after all this time. And it’s kicking things off with a cool opening and ending theme sequence that you can check out in action below.

Psyren Makes Anime Debut After 16 Years

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Psyren is now officially streaming as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and the first episode is now available to watch with Crunchyroll (where they are exclusively offering it outside of Japan). There’s also an English dub release planned for the new anime revival, but no release details have yet to be confirmed as of this time. The opening theme for the anime is titled “WARNING!!” as performed by CLAN QUEEN (which you can find in the video above), and the ending theme for it is titled “Icarus” as performed by Who-ya Extended (which you can find in the video below).

As for the production staff putting it all together, Katsumi Ono is directing the anime revival with animation production handled by Satelight. Shin Yoshida is handling its scripts, Akira Okuma is designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu is composing the music. But it’s yet to be revealed just how long this anime revival is going to be sticking around for. Though it has been touted to be a complete adaptation of that cancelled Shonen Jump story.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump’s Anime Future?

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Original series creator Toshiaki Iwashiro noted through promotional materials for the anime that he’s working closely with the production team on the new anime series, and it’s likely that it will result in the most complete version of the story yet. It’s the dawn of a new era with Shonen Jump as while this series had been cancelled 16 years ago at this point, the franchise has found a whole new life through this revival. And might just reach a new audience of potential fans in the process.

Black Torch did the same earlier this Summer, and adapted its full story within a single season of the anime. The creator behind it all teased that the franchise could continue with an original story for its second season, and that could end up being the same case for Psyren as well. If the series does find a new success with fans even this long after this cancellation, Shonen Jump just might want to do the same with even more forgotten and cancelled series.

How are you feeling about the Psyren anime revival so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!