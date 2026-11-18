Demon Slayer faces a huge problem with the adaptation of the final arc. Ufotable released the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy last year across the globe, and it became the highest-grossing anime movie of all time. Thanks to the long-standing popularity of the franchise and the exceptional adaptation by Ufotable, the anime only continues to become more popular, especially since it’s in the final stretch of the story. The Infinity Castle movie commences the highly anticipated showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons. Ever since Nezuko Kamado conquered the sun, Muzan has been gathering demons from across the country to help him find the girl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It doesn’t take long for the villain to locate the headquarters of the Demon Slayer Corps, and what follows is a series of tragedies with the gruesome battle against the demons. The first installment has already struck fans hard by killing off Shinobu Kocho, and unfortunately, there’s much more to come. Last year, following the Hashira Training Arc finale, Ufotable announced a trilogy adaptation of the final arc. However, there’s been no confirmation regarding the adaptation of the Sunrise Countdown Arc. Not only that, but after the release of the first part, the chances of the trilogy covering the entire final stretch now seem slim.

Demon Slayer Can’t Squeeze in Sunrise Countdown Arc in the Trilogy

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The final stretch of the story is split into two parts: the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc. The Infinity Castle Arc alone spans 44 chapters, of which only 17 were adapted in the first movie of the trilogy. Despite the flashy visuals and thrilling fight scenes, the fast pacing and exclusion of key scenes are impossible to overlook. The film ran for about 2 hours and 30 minutes, roughly the same length as the Infinity Train movie. But the problem is that the Infinity Train film adapted just 13 chapters within that same runtime. If the latest film had tried to adapt its 17 chapters with the same level of detail, the runtime would have needed to stretch to nearly 3 hours, which simply isn’t practical for a theatrical movie.

This means that the Infinity Castle Arc still has 27 chapters left to adapt in the upcoming installments, which is ideal to adapt into two movies. However, this also means that the trilogy can’t squeeze in space for the Sunrise Countdown Arc, which spans 22 chapters. Ufotable will either have to adapt this arc into a fast-paced movie or return with a TV series. The final arc of the story follows the surviving members of the Demon Slayer Corps as they put everything on the line to secure victory and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. The full stretch of 22 chapters is more tragic than anything the series has shown before, ultimately concluding the story on a bittersweet note. This is all the more reason why the Sunrise Countdown Arc deserves a much better adaptation than any other arc, including Infinity Castle.

Should the Sunrise Countdown Arc Also Be Another Demon Slayer Movie?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Following the groundbreaking success of the two canon movies, Ufotable adapting the final arc into a movie isn’t completely out of the question. However, the story might be better experienced through weekly episodes in a TV series. The first installment of the trilogy is spectacular in every way, but it doesn’t change the fact that it also would have worked far better in a TV season format. We see several characters scattered throughout the Infinity Castle astle, fighting demons while also searching for Muzan.

The first part alone features three major battles, each following the other in quick succession, which completely reduces the suspense of wondering, “What’s going to happen next?” The upcoming installments will also follow the same pattern, since many characters still haven’t had their turn to fight. As for the Sunrise Countdown Arc, it may work better than Infinity Castle as a film, since it has its own share of plot twists and tragic moments. Not to mention that since it’s 22 chapters long, the studio would need to release at least two movies to adapt it fully. This is another reason why a TV format would work better in this case.

The final arc features the situation only worsening after the Infinity Castle Arc, as they now face the impossible challenge of defeating Muzan himself. Most members are already injured or exhausted, and with the demon progenitor’s only weakness being the sun, their task becomes even more impossible to achieve. The Sunrise Countdown Arc is packed with heart-wrenching moments and cliffhangers that will keep fans hooked until the very end.

What are your expectations for the Sunrise Countdown Arc? Do you think Ufotable will continue making more movies, or will there finally be a TV show again? Share your thoughts in the comments below!